PENDLETON — Seven weeks after the submission deadline, the Pendleton City Council is starting to peel back the curtain on the proposals for the old fire station.
At a meeting Tuesday, the council spoke with the people behind the proposals for 90 minutes behind closed doors.
At the conclusion of the executive session, Councilor McKennon McDonald, acting in her role as council president in Mayor John Turner’s absence, announced that the city was releasing the cover letters for each proposal and summarized each pitch.
McDonald and the cover letters confirmed that the council was considering two proposals: one from Hillsboro business owner Scott Hart and the other from La Grande developer Gust Tsiatsos.
In his Aug. 7 cover letter, Hart presented himself as a hometown boy looking to bring his motorcycle part manufacturing and retail business, Moto Stuff, back home.
“Having grown up in Pendleton and on farms surrounding the town, I am truly excited about the opportunity to move my business back to the city that I have so many great memories of. … There is a renewed vitality in Pendleton small business and in the community that we want to be a part of and to help grow and thrive,” he wrote.
In an interview Thursday, Hart said the fire station would become Moto Stuff’s new headquarters and serve as a launch pad for the company’s new subsidiary, SRC Moto.
In an effort to diversify the business, Hart said the company established SRC Moto to offer “adventure motorcycle” products and services.
Hart defined adventure motorcycling as a group of bikers “with a desire to see the world off the beaten path via backroad byways and open country off-road routes.”
Hart said he and his wife have done adventure motorcycling in Ecuador, Italy, and Myanmar, and SRC Moto would look to bring a similar experience to Eastern Oregon.
In addition to selling adventure motorcycle products, Hart is looking to bring an adventure motorcycle rental business where people can fly into Pendleton, rent a bike, and then tour the region.
With most of Moto Stuff’s sales happening online, Hart said he would look to operate most of the business’ logistics in the back part of the facility while operating boutique retail, a coffee shop, and motorcycle gallery in the front.
Hart said he’s also interested in converting the training tower into a hostel and renovating the property’s two houses, although he’s unsure if they would become permanent or vacation rentals.
Tsiatsos did not respond to a voicemail message, but his cover letter gives a rundown of his proposal.
“Our interest in this project is to partner with the City of Pendleton to develop the existing structure into a two-story commercial/residential building with a permanent/transient lodging mixed space on new upper level. This style of development is complementary to each other and has proven very successful in downtown La Grande.”
Tsiatsos referenced The Landing Hotel, a La Grande boutique hotel and restaurant that he built with the help of the city’s urban renewal district.
He is also in the midst of developing two other housing developments in La Grande. According to the La Grande Observer, Tsiatsos is building a 10-tiny-home development for veterans and a development geared toward seniors with 21 condominiums and eight single family homes.
In a previous interview, Tsiatsos emphasized that the proposal was fluid and he would need to see engineering studies to see if a second-story development was financially feasible.
Neither cover letter states how much Hart or Tsiatsos would spend to buy the property. Hart said he hadn’t discussed the property’s price point with the city yet.
At the end of the meeting, Councilor McDonald said the council had not made a decision and had directed City Manager Robb Corbett to ask the bidders some more questions before they return to the council.
