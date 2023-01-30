PENDLETON — Dean Fouquette of Pendleton now counts 10 North Hill homes with flooded basements or crawl spaces, plus his rental house at 911 N.W. Despain Ave.
"Those are the ones we know about," he said. "How many haven't reported flooding?"
The two most recent additions to Fouquette's growing list of inundated basements are those of Wendy and Marc Mullins, 1226 N.W. Furnish Place, and their neighbor Amy Widman. They join two previous afflicted residences in the neighborhood west of 12th Street, south of the Latter-day Saints church.
Three more houses along 10th Street on Despain, Ellis and Gilliam avenues also have wet basements, Fouquette said. The basement of the house on the southwest corner of 10th and Ellis flooded a few days before Christmas.
His house lies in another cluster.
"Down Ninth Street, three wet houses are next to each other, and another is on Eighth and Ellis," Fouquette said. "Mine has been flooded for almost a year."
When Fouquette's rental flooded about six years ago, the city found a broken line a block uphill.
"Infrastructure on much of the North Hill is old," he said. "The city is trying to find a leak, but they can't turn off the water, so we have to suffer."
He suggested the city shut the water off in different areas to see where the could come from
"When I lived in Arizona, the city did that," he said. "For whatever reason, Pendleton is reluctant to do so. That could at least eliminate the city system as the source."
Even if public works still believes the source is underground springs rather than pipes, Fouquette said he hoped the city would meet with affected property owners.
Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said he is happy to meet with customers to find a path forward.
"We know they're struggling, and I feel for the homeowners," he said.
City crews investigated internally, listening for leaks and looking for meter spin. Public works also contracted with outside specialists.
"We twice hired American Leak Detection to check lines around 12th and Horn and 12th and Ellis," Patterson said. "Winter is the best time to listen. In summer there is always noise, with irrigation, which is often at night. In the last couple of weeks, American Leak Detection again chased the pipes, with the result of nothing noted."
Patterson acknowledged there are old pipes in the neighborhood.
"In most of the area from Dean and uphill, the pipes date from when the houses were built," he said. "Many are still cast iron."
The city's investigations revealed galvanized service pipes, Patterson said. If there are pipe leaks, the water wouldn't necessarily be coming from the city's system of mains. Service pipes to the houses could be to blame.
Mullins, co-pastor of First Christian Church, musician, singer and songwriter, first noticed water in the crawl space beneath his house last October.
"I go in there to close off vents every mid-October," he said. "Underneath the Visqueen plastic vapor barrier it was full of water. It was as though I were crawling on a waterbed. There were three to four inches of water under the plastic sheeting. The rest of the area was soaked. I pulled the Visqueen out. The ground underneath smelled of rancid water. There were no burst pipes. I pumped the water out to a drain on the street."
Mullins did not know how long water had been pouring into and under his house.
"The meter was not spinning," he said. "The water had to come from someplace else."
Mullins had set up the basement room as a recording studio.
"The carpet was squishy," he said. "There was half to an inch of water in there. I pulled the carpet and pad completely out and moved the equipment. Two hammered dulcimers were damaged. We've lived there since 2009 and never had any water down there. When removing the padding, I noticed mold, so the water had been there quite some time."
Mullins checks for water every few weeks.
"The water hasn't returned, but the ground underneath the crawl space is still damp," he said. "There was a hole beneath the foundation the size of a silver dollar on the southeast corner of the house. It's now softball-sized. I can put my fist through it. A trough is cut in the dirt where the water streamed in. I took pictures and dug the ground around the foundation at the place where the hole is. It's not my pipes. I now keep a dehumidifier in my recording studio room which helps to keep that space dry."
Mullins said he saw a crew working on 12th Avenue, the several weeks later noticed the city replaced a section of water main during the course of two days.
Retired claims adjuster Phil Chapman of Weston Mountain owns a duplex at 1212 and 1214 N.W. Ellis Ave. Last year he noticed a swath of green grass in an otherwise dry yard, then found water in the duplex' crawl space. A neighbor was also afflicted.
Below them at 332 N.W. 14th St., water continuously leaks onto a sidewalk along a retaining wall at a duplex managed by Bachmeier Property Management of Pendleton. The company removed leaves and scraped the water away on Thursday, Jan. 26, but the sidewalk was wet again Jan. 27. The grass above the sidewalk grew so lushly and the soil was so moist last summer that a resident couldn't mow it.
"I dug test holes, then a French drain about five feet deep and 30 feet long," Chapman said. "The crawl space is still moist. When I dig down, it's soupy wet. I've sprayed for mold and kept a dehumidifier running in there for five months. In the summer, I used a fan to help dry it out."
Chapman has been in contact with Sean Tarter, city water superintendent. The sidewalk at his duplex is settling and cracking. The soil in the space under his duplex is also sinking and soupy, even in single-digit freezing weather. The wooden sheets he laid down have split and cracked.
"The city is trying to figure out what's going on," Chapman said. "It's hard. Chlorine dissipates in the tests. We need to find out before foundations crack and settle. Replacing foundations will be more costly than fixing the problem now."
"It's not groundwater," Chapman said. "As a claims adjuster, I knew you can't make a claim on groundwater damage."
The North Hill has two reservoirs, City Water Superintendent Sean Tarter said. One is above ground concrete near Skyline Drive. The other is under the tennis court at Vincent Park, 728 N.W. Fifth St.
A city crew worked Jan. 27 to discover the source of water leaking in the 1000 block of Skyline Drive. The crew cut the pavement and dug with an excavator.
"The leak was discovered about 10 a.m.," Tarter said. "It was a clean break in a 6-inch water line. The water was off for one-and-a-half hours, while the repair was made."
