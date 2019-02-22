The National Weather Service is warning of a "prolonged snow event" to begin Saturday night and last through Wednesday morning across the Northwest.
The winter storm could bring heavy snow — 5-8 inches — in the lower Columbia Basin and to the foothills of northern Blue Mountains.
The snow accumulations may be tempered by marginal afternoon temperatures and light, continuous snow, according to the release.
The warning includes the potential of hazardous road conditions.
