PENDLETON — Pacific Power on Sunday, Jan. 30, is reporting more than 240 of its customers in and near Pendleton are without power.

The first report of a power outage came at 3:20 p.m., according to the power company's online outage map.

So far, the outage affects 244 Pacific Power customers. The largest cluster is in the area of Grecian Heights Park on Tutuilla Creek Road.

