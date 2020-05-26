UMATILLA COUNTY — Residents of Umatilla County and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation have already received more than $3 million for individual recovery efforts from February's floods, according to a press release from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management.
“We are grateful for the quick response and ongoing support from the Oregon Office of Emergency Management and FEMA partners,” Umatilla County Emergency Manager Tom Roberts said in a statement. “It has been a significant help to our community, especially as we struggle with the impacts of COVID-19 and the severe rain that we are experiencing this week.”
According to the release, nearly $1.2 million of the funds have come from Federal Emergency Management Agency's Housing Assistance and Other Needs Assistance programs.
"These funds are awarded to make necessary repairs to homes or may be applied to rental assistance, while ONA funding may cover replacement or repair of personal property that was lost or damaged," the release stated.
Claims and payouts from FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program have also exceeded $1 million, the release stated, while another $1.2 million has come from 20 disaster loans approved by the Small Business Administration for local. individuals and families
"These extremely low-interest loans may be used to repair or replace damaged or destroyed homes, and personal property items such as automobiles and appliances," the release stated.
There are more disaster loan applications currently being reviewed, according to the release.
The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, and accompanying recovery funding, was extended to July 2. To apply, individuals can call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 or register online at www.disasterassistance.gov.
