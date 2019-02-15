Leaving a child in someone else’s care can be stressful for any parent, but it can be amplified by the challenges many families face finding a child care provider in the first place.
Local parents said while there are providers available, it can be tough to find one that meets their needs, including scheduling, price range, or the type of experience they want their child to have.
Rosa Holt, a mother to a 4-month-old boy, said finding a provider who works with her schedule has been the biggest challenge.
Holt, a nurse at Good Shepherd Medical Center, started sending her son to the on-site day care at Good Shepherd as soon as she returned to work. She said they were reliable, and she liked that they did educational activities with even the youngest children. But the hours weren’t conducive to her schedule, and she eventually began sending her son to a private provider in Echo, where the schedule was a bit more flexible.
“As a nurse, in the medical field, we’re always working,” she said. “Nurses who work the night shift have nowhere to send their kids.”
For Casey White-Zollman, the vice president of public relations at Blue Mountain Community College, the biggest challenge was simply finding someone to watch her infant son. He’s now 2 years old, but he has been cared for by a nanny since he was 7 months old.
Though they looked at day care options, White-Zollman said there was a lack of availability with providers who watch infants, or children under a year old.
Even for toddlers, she said, many places require children to be toilet-trained, something White-Zollman said was a little premature for her 2-year-old son.
She and a colleague ended up doing a “nanny share,” where they jointly hired a nanny to watch both their children at the same time. White-Zollman said that situation is unique, but has worked well for them.
Even so, she said, it can be stressful to find a day care, and she said she knows some parents start searching, and even put their names on waiting lists, even before a child is born.
“I know there are a number of day cares in town that people are very happy with,” she said. “It just didn’t work out for us.”
Desert of options
A study by Oregon State University’s College of Public Health and Human Sciences reflects the same problems — a statewide lack of child care, especially for infants. Entitled “Oregon’s Child Care Deserts,” the report, published in January 2019, states that all but three Oregon counties are “child care deserts” for children under the age of 5, and all 36 counties are child care deserts for children ages 0 to 2. The study defines “child care deserts” as having three times as many children as there are available child care slots.
The study also looks at the availability of publicly-funded child care, which includes Head Start programs. Those programs are available to qualifying low-income families, and according to the study, 54 percent of available child care slots in Umatilla County are publicly funded. In Morrow County, it’s 66 percent.
Part of the challenge with caring for infants is that the ratio between infants and adults must be lower than that between adults and older children.
That can be a strain on providers, both financially and time-wise.
Mary Shaver, who runs Busy Bee Preschool and Childcare out of her home in Hermiston, said she is licensed to have up to 16 children at her in-home day care at a time, but only accepts children 2 years and older.
Simply finding a provider can be difficult. Many private child care services are run out of homes, and people learn about them through referrals from friends.
White-Zollman said she used social media to find one nanny — posting on Pendleton Classifieds on Facebook — and Care.com, a website that links families to caregivers, for another. Holt said that because she doesn’t have social media, she relied exclusively on word of mouth.
Shaver, who has been providing child care in Hermiston for about 30 years, said most of her families find her through her website, but she gets a fair amount through word of mouth, as well.
“I think a lot of day care providers keep in touch with each other, and if one doesn’t have an opening, they see if another one does,” she said.
Filing the need
Shaver said it’s been many years since she had to go through the licensing process, but she gets reviewed twice a year by the state, with one planned visit and one unannounced inspection.
Additionally, she said, providers have to stay up-to-date to be certified, taking 15 credits worth of classes and training every year.
For those looking to become child care providers, the Childcare Resource and Referral department is a starting point.
The agency, which is under the umbrella of Umatilla-Morrow County Head Start, provides assistance to both parents and child care providers. They connect parents with providers, as well as resources to help with costs. They also offer training and aid for providers as they start out and serve as a liaison between providers and the state, which does the licensing.
Tobie Sass, the child development director for the UMCHS Childcare Resource and Referral program, said the process to get licensed as a child care provider isn’t hard, but can seem daunting.
“We help people start to finish,” she said. “If you’re not sure you have safety equipment, we can provide it.”
They also loan out books and toys to help new providers get started, and write grants to provide first aid and safety equipment for new providers. They conduct pre-licensing inspections, and will also teach classes, such as “Recognizing and Reporting Child Abuse and Neglect,” “Techniques and Tips for Supporting Children with ADHD,” and “The Development of Empathy in Young Children.” Many of the courses they teach are free, or cost $5.
Some of the classes are more focused on professional development, or learning how to teach children new activities. Shaver said she recently went to a class that teaches how to use puppets as a learning tool and help kids gain language skills.
“I’d really encourage anybody doing child care to do as much training as they can,” she said. “I learn something new every time.”
Sass, who oversees Resource and Referral in eight Eastern Oregon counties, said she also meets with legislators to discuss statewide issues with child care.
“I let them know we’re not like the rest of the state,” she said.
Sass added that she’d like to see some barriers lowered for those who want to become providers.
One of the problems, she said, is that the statewide requirements for providers are written to a ninth-grade reading level. She said if that were relaxed, it would open the job to some providers who have a language barrier but are otherwise qualified.
“A lot of our providers are visual,” she said. “We have a bulletin board — this is the sample, this is how this should look. This is adapting to everyone’s learning style.”
Sass said a lot of the time when there are news stories about care facilities are shut down or have problems, those facilities were never in compliance.
“In another county, a facility got shut down, but they were still providing care,” she said. “We try to get the word out that this is important. Educating parents how important it is that their provider is licensed.”
There are different levels of state certification, based on the size of the day care, but Sass said regardless of the day care’s level of licensing, anyone who works with children should be taking the safety classes. Sass urged them to take advantage of Childcare Resource and Referral’s services.
“It comes down to the safety of the kids,” she said.
Priorities
Some families look to check several boxes before sending their child to a provider. Holt said the most important question she and her husband asked was whether providers required children to be immunized.
“As someone who works in the medical field, I’m very pro-immunization,” she said. The hospital day care required kids to be vaccinated, as does her son’s new day care.
She said one of the challenges with the hospital day care, other than cost, was the rate of late charges — the day care charged $10 per minute for the first 15 minutes a parent was late, and $20 minute for the next 15.
Shaver said the interview goes both ways.
“I have to determine if the child will fit in with the group we’ve got,” she said. “And I’m interviewing the parents. I want to know they’re good parents, and are spending time with their kids.”
Sass said it’s easy to write off the job as simply watching children, but she stressed the impact those providers have.
“People call them a babysitter,” she said. “They’re not a babysitter. They’re an early educator — they’re truly important in the life of a child.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.