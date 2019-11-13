MORROW COUNTY — An Irrigon man was arrested Tuesday by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office on two outstanding warrants after a traffic stop on East Highway 730.
According to the sheriff’s office, Esteban Lomas, 37, was pulled over for driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. Police determined Lomas was driving with no operator’s license and that he had two outstanding bench warrants from cases dating back more than 15 years.
In 2002, Lomas was indicted for third-degree rape and for contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor in April 2001. He failed to appear to court, and the case is still open.
In June 2001, he was indicted for introducing heroin and a switchblade to the Umatilla County Jail. He failed to appear in court for the case in 2002, and the case remained open.
Lomas is currently lodged at the Umatilla County Jail for two counts of failing to appear. His bail is set at $60,000.
