HERMISTON — Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan recently received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association.
According to a news release from the city of Hermiston, Morgan is one of 24 active city administrators in Oregon credentialed through the program. Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith is another.
Morgan has a master's degree in public administration from Eastern Washington University, where he was named the H. George Frederickson Honor’s Graduate. He has more than eight years of executive local government experience, including time in Pullman and Cheney, Washington, and has been Hermiston's assistant city manager since 2012.
As part of Morgan's ICMA membership, he completed a two-year leadership program, was accepted into the ICMA Fellows program in 2011 and was awarded the Washington City/County Managers Association’s Educational Fellowship in 2011.
Smith said in a statement that Morgan "shows respect for his colleagues and the residents he interacts with every day."
He’s committed to transparency and works to make Hermiston a better place to live," Smith said.
