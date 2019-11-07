PENDLETON — Morrow and Umatilla counties were ranked as two of the top agricultural counties in Oregon, ranking first and second in grain crops, vegetables and cattle, according to the 2017 National Agricultural Statistics Service.
As of 2017, Umatilla County had 8% of its landmass in agriculture production with a total of 108,555 acres of irrigated cropland. It ranked first in the state in the categories of grains, oilseeds, dry beans and dry peas, with sales of more than $103.9 million, and sales in excess of $111.3 million in vegetables, melons, potatoes and sweet potatoes.
Cattle and calves, primarily raised for beef, topped the livestock list for Umatilla County with a total inventory of 56,415, ranking third in the state. Total cattle sales for 2017 was over $73 million.
Morrow County is farmed with 111,486 irrigated crop acres — or 10% — of land. It is second in the state for both grains, oilseeds, dry beans and dry peas, with 2017 sales totaling more than $66.2 million, as well as vegetables, melons, potatoes and sweet potatoes, totaling over $97.3 million.
Morrow County raises the most cattle in the state with 149,340 cattle and calves inventoried in 2017 and sales over $234.1 million. Most of Morrow County’s cattle are dairy herds, and it is the highest milk-producing county in the state.
Eastern Oregon agriculture production bucked the state averages that ranked greenhouse and nursery products as the leading agricultural commodities, but are in step with cattle and calf production, the state’s No. 2 commodity.
Hay value was slightly up across Oregon. Umatilla County raised 33,826 acres of hay and forage, totaling more than $40.1 million in sales, and 38,113 acres in Morrow County yielded $25.3 million in hay and forage sales.
In 2017, Umatilla County had 1,724 farms, with 1.3 million acres in production and an average size of 784 acres. Total market value of all farm products sold was $375.6 million. Most farms are small — 661 of them are between 1 and 9 acres — and 716 of the county’s farms bring in less than $2,500 per year. The 73 top-producing farms bring in sales between $50,000 to $100,000.
Morrow County has 375 farms with 1.1 million acres in production. The average farm size is 3,003 acres and the total market value of products sold in 2017 was $596.4 million.
There is a big concern about America’s aging farm work force.
In Umatilla County, 221 farmers are under the age of 35, 1,778 between 36 and 64 and 1,083 over the age of 65. In Morrow County, there are 33 farmers under the age of 35, 429 between 36 and 64 and 241 65 and older.
