IRRIGON — Construction on the North Morrow County Government Center in Irrigon is officially underway.
Morrow County and Irrigon officials gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, Oct. 16, for the new building, located at the corner of Second and Main streets in Irrigon.
County Administrator Darrell Green said it was exciting to finally have the project underway. The approximately 13,000-square-foot building will bring together a number of offices and services that were previously spread through several buildings in Boardman and Irrigon.
“They’ve been kind of scattered all over north county,” he said.
Some of those services include the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, the assistant district attorney, veterans services, the justice court, transportation and planning. While the county seat in Heppner will serve as the main offices for officials, such as the county commissioners, they will also be able to meet with residents in the northern part of the county at the new building.
Green said the “substantial completion” date for the building is currently expected to be Aug. 27, 2021, after which inspections, landscaping, parking, furnishing and other finishing touches are expected to wrap up about Nov. 24, 2021.
Board of Commissioners Chair Melissa Lindsey said she was excited for the benefits not only to the county, but also to Irrigon.
“It will be a beautiful project for their Main Street,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.