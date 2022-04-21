HEPPNER — Morrow County commissioner candidates during a forum Tuesday, April 19, touched on several issues, including the distribution of revenue from Amazon and a pay bump for commissioners.
The five candidates are vying for two seats on the county board.
The candidates
Jeff Wenholz is challenging Commissioner Melissa Lindsay for Position 2, which opened because Commissioner Don Russell is retiring. Lindsay holds the Position 3 seat, but her move to seek the open seat means No. 3 also is open, and three candidates are in that race: Guss Peterson, Mike McNamee and David Sykes.
All five met for the forum, which the Heppner Chamber of Commerce organized at the Gilliam Brisbee Building in Heppner.
Wenholtz said his experience has prepared him to be a commissioner. He graduated from Riverside High School in Boardman, helped his father run Irrigon Motors and Irrigon Mini Storage and served on the Morrow County Solid Waste Advisory Committee and the Morrow County Planning Commission, among other groups.
Lindsay said she is fifth-generation farmer, attended Heppner High School and spoke of her family’s Morrow County roots. Her grandfather, Gar Swanson, was a founding member of the Bank of Eastern Oregon and helped start the Port of Morrow. Lindsay has served on the county board since 2016
Peterson said he is a fifth-generation wheat farmer who went to school in Ione and studied political science at Oregon State University. He said he was “the youngest person here by a number of years” but he is running in his ideas and integrity.
Sykes talked up his life experiences. He served in the Navy, attended the University of Oregon, met his wife, has operated businesses and owns the Heppner Gazette-Times.
McNamee said he “comes from a whole different angle from everybody else here.” While he is an Oregonian like the other candidates, he has lived in big cities and has the benefit of knowing rural and urban communities. A businessman and rancher, he said he is “pretty conservative.”
Answering questions
Candidates fielded questions on a number of topics, most coming from the forum moderator, including about the county’s growth and each candidate’s vision in the next 10 years.
Wenholtz said county policy should be good partners with the state and the Port of Morrow. Lindsay spoke of the need to consider health and other needed services.
Peterson said he was focused on housing, education and energy projects. Sykes spoke of jobs and employment diversity. McNamee said the county needs limited growth that does not outpace our infrastructure.
The distribution of money from Amazon to cities in the county raised some criticism from the candidates.
Wenholtz said “the communities that got it probably enjoyed the money” but it was not distributed correctly. Lindsay pointed out that there were many people were not included in the distribution, as they do not live in a city.
McNamee said the distribution of cash was “a tough decision” but that it should have been “put away” rather then spent. Peterson said the money should have gone elsewhere, too. Sykes pointed out this “gift” will never happen again, so the talk was only a “philosophical discussion.”
One attendee, a rancher, asked the candidates about approving data centers and their responsibility to pay their share of taxes.
Lindsay said companies should be paying into the community, as they are community members. Wenholtz said the data centers have not been driving up power rates. Peterson spoke of lowering tax abatements now that infrastructure is in place. Sykes stated data centers should not be “let off the hook,” and more questions should be asked. McNamee said “we’ve been too easy” on these companies.
Staffing problems at the county health department also is a concern.
Wenholtz spoke of the need for competitive pay, and Lindsay said she has experience in this issue and believes recruitment is part of the solution.
Peterson complained of the need to cut commissioners’ checks and increasing nurse’s pay. Sykes said further study is needed to find if local wages are worse than other counties. McNamee said money should be found in the budget, and the county should learn why people are not working here.
That led into a focus on a raise for Morrow County commissioners.
Lindsay said wages are studied, and there is a need to make pay competitive. Wenholtz said commissioners should be part-time and see pay increases with the cost of living.
Peterson said a commissioner’s pay should be tied to the median wage of the county. Sykes said the commissioner’s pay increase is “not a done deal” and it can be overturned. McNamee called the pay increase “too much.”
When it comes to tourism, Wenholtz said groups, such as local chambers, need to promote the area’s natural beauty and added, trail development could be helpful. Lindsay said in addition to the areas’ scenic views, there are excellent events and activities that can be expanded on. McNamee spoke of rivers, mountains and other features that could be promoted. Peterson stated port stations for electric cars and agritourism could help. And Sykes said local business is giving us good examples of success in promoting tourism.
Wrapping up
In closing statements, candidates each gave one final pitch.
Wenholtz brought up his experience, which has given him understanding of good governance. Lindsay said she is proud of her service as a commissioner and she wants to continue her hard work.
Peterson said he was “running to make a difference.” Sykes said he has been to many commissioner meetings, and he will bring his experience to the office. McNamee said he is a community member who wants to help and that he wants big companies to pay their share.
