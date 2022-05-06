HEPPNER — Morrow County is looking to hire an attorney for negotiations with Amazon as the company readies for a $12 billion investment in new five data centers.
Amazon intends to build five new data centers in the county, adding to its existing four centers, as part of a $12-billion project. This project stands to create hundreds of jobs in the area, but there are some questions about taxes to which Amazon is subject.
The topic came up in a Wednesday, May 4, Morrow County Board of Commissioners meeting. Commissioners Jim Doherty and Melissa Lindsay spoke of the need to “get it right” when negotiating with Amazon. They said they have begun looking for attorneys for less than $10,000 worth of services to review agreements and consider options.
District Attorney Justin Nelson pulls double duty as the county counsel. He made suggestions for potential attorney, including lawyers who have experience representing Oregon counties against large tech companies Google and Intel.
The vote to seek and retain counsel was 2-0, with Commissioner Don Russell recusing himself and abstaining due to a conflict of interest.
Amazon makes $11M gift after county errs
The day after the board meeting, Doherty and Lindsay discussed the matter further.
“We embarked on a negotiation on a $12 billion project, frankly one of the largest in Oregon,” Doherty said.
He added he and Lindsay realized then this was a “colossal undertaking.”
Looking back at previous negotiations, he said, commissioners realized the county had “an $11 million oops” — the county had not collected $11 million it could have if it had forged a better deal with Amazon.
For its part, Doherty said, Amazon made an $11-million gift payment to the county.
“They didn’t certainly have to (make the gift payment), so I appreciate that they did,” he said.
He added that Amazon, with all of its economists and lawyers, have a superior understanding of deals with the county.
“They have a fleet of attorneys,” he said.
Meanwhile, he added, Nelson's primary responsibilities do not include dealings with Amazon. And Nelson is the lone prosecutor in the county after his deputy, Richard Tovey, left to became Hermiston’s city attorney.
With the lack of representation, the county was at a disadvantage, Doherty said, and it was conceivable Morrow County would “stub our toe” in a new deal.
“The potential for a colossal mistake is out there,” he said.
Nelson agreed his office has been overworked lately, due to his missing deputy. As such, he said, he has not been handling as much county counsel duties as he had in the past.
He said that a new attorney, contracted for a specific job, can step in and help, where needed. It will represent the county apart from a local enterprise, which includes Boardman and the Port of Morrow, and has its own counsel.
Doherty said the expense of a new lawyer is worth the $10,000 or less the county would be spending. He posited this money could pay for up to 20 hours of work from a good attorney.
If it turns out the $10,000 is not enough, Morrow County will undertake a competitive bid process, he said.
Lindsay said Morrow County is capable. This is not, she said, a “David-versus-Goliath situation” in which a tiny entity is battling an overwhelmingly larger one. With the right counsel, she said, Morrow County can hold its own.
Nor is this a matter of Morrow County “lawyering up," she said. The county’s dealings with Amazon, she said, are not confrontational.
“When you say ‘lawyering up,’ it sounds like doors start to slam, conversations stop happening,” she said. “It sounds like a battle. This isn’t, in my mind, a battle where we’re lawyering up. It’s a situation where they have high-powered economists and lawyers analyzing with their best interests in mind, and I think that we have to do the same so that we come to a similar place at the negotiation table.”
She said by May 12 she and Nelson will have selected an attorney. And she has reached out to Oregon economists for additional analysis and advice. These two moves, she said, puts Morrow in a better position with Amazon.
A question of bonds
Doherty said he would like to get more out of Amazon in future deals. Amazon, he said, is not contributing to local bonds, thanks to agreements put into contracts since 2017. As such, school, fire and water bonds have missed Amazon contributions.
“I always thought they should have paid into them,” Doherty said.
This Election Day, Morrow County voters are weighing a $138 million school bond. According to the United States Securities And Exchange Commission, Amazon for 2021 reported total revenue of $469.8 billion.
