HEPPNER — The Morrow County Board of Commissioners unanimously chose Undersheriff John A. Bowles as sheriff-elect at its meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12. Sheriff Kenneth Matlack nominated Bowles to succeed him when he retires Oct. 31.

Bowles joined the sheriff’s office in 2002, and has served as undersheriff since 2016. Matlack was first elected sheriff in 2004. He was last reelected in 2020.

