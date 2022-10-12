HEPPNER — The Morrow County Board of Commissioners unanimously chose Undersheriff John A. Bowles as sheriff-elect at its meeting Wednesday, Oct. 12. Sheriff Kenneth Matlack nominated Bowles to succeed him when he retires Oct. 31.
Bowles joined the sheriff’s office in 2002, and has served as undersheriff since 2016. Matlack was first elected sheriff in 2004. He was last reelected in 2020.
“I might make a few small changes,” Bowles said. “But I’ve been undersheriff for six years. We have a system in place that is working great.”
Bowles had not yet selected an undersheriff candidate on Oct. 12.
County board Chair Jim Doherty praised Bowles highly.
“John and Ken have been a team,” he said. “We were thrilled to death that Ken nominated him. John moves about the county and talks about the Sheriff’s Office. After 18 years, he is super well thought of in that field. We couldn’t find a single detractor. He’s a natural fit.”
Five Morrow County Sheriff’s Office employees resigned in 30 days in early 2021. There were various reasons why they left, Matlack said then. Four were deputies and one was a sergeant.
Bowles’ brother David Bowles, 43, of Heppner was a “person of interest” in the shooting death of his wife Marlen Bowles in December 2020. He faced preliminary charges of first-degree manslaughter and felon in possession of a weapon. He was found dead in his cell in the Umatilla County Jail in January 2021. The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said there was no apparent cause of death and no obvious evidence of foul play.
