HEPPNER — Morrow County Board of Commissioners last week voted to suspend a $627,517 share of Amazon’s one-time gift payment to Blue Mountain Community College.
The move came Wednesday, April 20, after Commissioner Melissa Lindsay said said she wanted the county to “hold on to those Blue Mountain Community College dollars.”
She said BMCC had “transitioned away somewhat from our workforce development” and she had felt “uncomfortable.” It was her preference, she said, to keep that money until more was known about where it would be directed. She said she wanted to ensure that it would benefit Morrow County.
According to Lindsay, because BMCC is not going to fund its part of the Workforce Training Center in Boardman, the county itself could direct the money to the center.
“I did confirm that those checks had not been cut yet,” she said.
This being the case, suspending the payment would be an easier matter than they would have been otherwise.
Commissioner Don Russell said this move by the commissioners would be an overreach.
“Blue Mountain has a board of directors that is elected by the public to oversee their budget,” he said. “They spend a dollar where they think it benefits the most people. And now for three county commissioners to weigh in and say, ‘We don’t like how your elected officials are running your budget, and so we’re going to withhold tax dollars that, probably, rightfully, were yours,’ I think is wrong.”
He stated an error by Oregon led to a problem with distribution. The college, because it is in the taxing district, should have received an even greater share of the Amazon gift, he said.
Lindsay countered Russell by stating her belief this money should not be sent to Pendleton.
Following this discussion, there was a vote to suspend the money until research could be done. Commissioners voted 2-1, with board Chair Jim Doherty and Lindsay voting to suspend the money and Russell voting against.
Doherty on Tuesday, April 26, said he was heartbroken over BMCC’s problems. The school is suffering low enrollment, cutbacks and budget shortfalls. The commissioner said he and his son are alumni of the college.
He said the topic of the suspension will be revisited at some point, following further discussions.
Lindsay, too, said more discussions are scheduled.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.