HEPPNER — Blue Mountain Community College’s share of an $11-million Amazon gift should go forward as originally planned, following a meeting of the Morrow County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners reached the decision in a meeting Wednesday, May 25, voting 3-0 for the college to receive the $627,517 share.
“We appreciate your efforts,” Morrow County Commissioner Melissa Lindsay said to BMCC President Mark Browning after the vote, as she expressed her satisfaction with his work and the college’s place in the region.
Browning was present at the meeting.
Suspending the funds
In a meeting April 20, Morrow County commissioners decided 2-1 to not give the money to Blue Mountain, holding off until they were comfortable that the money to the Pendleton-based community college would benefit Morrow County.
Lindsay, in particular, said she wanted to know the money would help fund the Workforce Training Center in Boardman.
Commissioner Jim Doherty agreed with Lindsay, voting with her to suspend the funds until further meetings with the college.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Don Russell called the suspension an overreach, as he said BMCC had its own board of directors, which was charged to oversee funds and spend money where it “benefits the most people.” Being a board comprised of elected members, the college board should be allowed to make these decisions without interference, Russell said at the time. As such, he voted against the other two commissioners.
Crucial coffee meeting
In the time between the two board of commissioner meetings, Lindsay said “deeper conversations” took place between her, Blue Mountain and local industry.
One meeting in particular was especially productive. Lindsay said she and Browning met together over coffee, and she gained a great appreciation for the “big tasks” at the college.
And in that meeting, she said, Browning expressed his commitment to Morrow County.
Another meeting followed, taking place a week before the recent commissioner board meeting. At that time, Lindsay, business leaders and representatives from Blue Mountain discussed what was and wasn’t working at the college since the start of the pandemic.
At the May 25 board meeting, Browning echoed Lindsay’s impression of recent meetings, calling them “very productive.”
“There is an opportunity to move some things forward here, specifically for Morrow County and the industries that serve Morrow County,” he said.
In addition, he expressed his appreciation, saying “thank you,” specifically to Lindsay, whom he called “gracious.”
Commissioners show support
In being part of the unanimous vote to give BMCC its due, Russell voiced his stance.
“I felt like we should have given the funds to Blue Mountain all the time,” he said.
He added he was happy to see this happening now along with a “change in thought process.”
Lindsay answered that this was not a “change in thought process,” but a conversation that parties were glad to have.
With his vote, Doherty, who serves as the board’s chair, spoke of someone at BMCC who affected him.
The commissioner said he talked with Paul Davis, who for 30 years taught animal science courses at BMCC and is a strong supporter of the college. Doherty said he has spoken of his support for the college in the past and he expressed happiness at being able to support it now.
'It's an exciting time'
Leaving the meeting, Browning stated the school is “on the right track" and that positivity continued the following day.
"I'm super appreciative of the commissioners, especially Commissioner Lindsay, to continue talking and listening, and working with us to find some solutions that really can help move our efforts in Morrow County forward," he said.
Browning added there is a need to train staffs from Boardman-area employers. Such work can be done at BMCC's Workforce Development Center in Boardman, he said, and he committed to doing more of that going forward.
"It's an exciting time not only for Morrow County but for Blue Mountain Community College," he said, "and we're very grateful."
The college also remains in the midst of a serious dispute between Browning and the Blue Mountain Faculty Association over his proposal to slash teaching jobs and programs. Browning contends the cuts are necessary to close a $2 million budget gap the college faces in the upcoming 2022-23 budget. The faculty association claims Browning is running a snow job and there is no need to slash instruction.
The full college board of education meets again to consider the budget proposal on June 1.
