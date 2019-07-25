HEPPNER — The Morrow County District Attorney’s Office has upped the nine counts of Encouraging Child Sex Abuse against Tyler Allen Christian following a review of the case’s evidence.
After the review and a new presentation of the case, the original charges were dismissed and a grand jury indicted Christian on nine counts on May 29, this time all in the first degree.
Police initially arrested Christian on Jan. 24 on four first-degree and five second-degree charges of possessing and distributing visual recordings of sexually explicit conduct involving a child.
The crimes were brought to Morrow County’s attention after the Oregon Department of Justice received a tip from the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children in 2018 that an unidentified person uploaded 50 digital files depicting children being sexually abused to the social media website Tumblr between Aug. 4 to Aug. 7.
The police’s investigation of Christian included looking into the Tumblr posts, tracing the email and IP addresses associated with the account, along with surveillance of his residence in Heppner.
During the investigation in the fall of last year, police found that Christian was working at Amazon as an overnight security guard at the time.
On May 30, Christian received conditional release after posting bail.
District Attorney Justin Nelson said a June 17 closed-door meeting was held in an attempt to reach a plea deal but ended with no resolution. Christian’s first pre-trial hearing was held on July 11, with his next one scheduled for Aug. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.