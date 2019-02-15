A Boardman man who fled a rollover crash on Interstate 84 on Thursday night was found hours later, unresponsive and suffering from severe hypothermia about 4 miles from the crash.
It took help from multiple agencies searching through knee-high snow and sub-freezing temperatures, but authorities found Justin Don Connell, 26, and took him to the hospital where he is recovering. Charges are pending as the investigation continues.
The Valentine's Day night search began at 11:36 p.m., according to a press release from the Morrow County Sheriff's Office, when a single vehicle crash was reported at milepost 175.
The vehicle was on its top and the driver had fled. Connell was last seen walking along the eastbound lanes of the freeway.
With the temperature at 23 degrees, heavy fog blanketing the area and blood found in the vehicle, responders knew finding Connell was urgent. Deputies Thomas Way and Taylor Wasserman found tracks and started to follow them on foot, while Sgt. Nathen Braun and deputies Gordon Adams and Colleen Neubert searched nearby roads.
Tracks in the snow indicated that Connell was running, changing directions and going in circles, possibly trying to elude deputies, and had fallen down several times. It also appeared he was making snow angels.
At 2:30 a.m., with snow falling harder and the temperature dropping, the pursuit became a search and rescue. The sheriff's office called for backup from Umatilla County Search and Rescue and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife K9 unit.
More than an hour later, at 3:46 a.m., responders located Connell. Deputies carried him to a vehicle and took him to a Boardman ambulance, which transported him to Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. He was later transferred to Kadlec Reigonal Medical Center in the Tri-Cities.
In the press release, Undersheriff John A. Bowles thanked Boardman fire and ambulance crews, Oregon State Police, Josh Hindman and Matthew Pells of USFW, and Umatilla County Search and Rescue for being on standby, as well as his deputies for their effort in the search.
