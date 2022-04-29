Morrow County sheriff’s deputy Colleen Nuebert and her partner, K-9 deputy Telly, caught two suspects in consecutive days, Tuesday, April 26, and Wednesday, April 27, 2022, earning praise from District Attorney Justin Nelson.
HEPPNER — Morrow County sheriff’s deputy Colleen Nuebert and her partner, K-9 deputy Telly, caught two suspects in consecutive days, earning the praise of District Attorney Justin Nelson.
Nuebert and Telly on Tuesday, April 26, caught Darwin David Smith, 34, as he tried to get away.
According to the press release from Nelson, Smith refused Nuebert’s commands to stop. The deputy then released Telly to assist in the capture of Smith.
“K-9 Deputy Telly was able to grab onto Mr. Smith’s pants leg and allow deputy Nuebert to take him into custody,” the press release stated.
The next day, the sheriff office responded to a service call at the the Port of Morrow Laydown Yard for a possible theft in progress. Nuebert deployed Telly to search the area for any hidden suspects.
Telly found a scent and followed that scent to the location of an individual hiding in a field, Nelson reported. The individual stood up and bolted.
The man didn’t stop even after Nuebert warned him she would release Telly. So away the K-9 went and prevented the man from escaping.
The sheriff’s office identified the fleeing suspect as Robert David Clark, 41.
Smith and Clark are in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton. Smith faces charges of felony fleeing and felon in possession of a weapon, while Clark is looking at charges of first-degree criminal trespass and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, the press release stated.
“The Morrow County District Attorney Office has always been a strong supporter of the Morrow County Sheriff Office K-9 program,” Nelson said in the release. “Without the help of K-9 deputy Telly and deputy Nuebert, I do not believe these subjects would have been arrested or these cases resolved.”
Nelson also thanked the duo for helping keep the community safe.
