BOARDMAN — The Boardman Fire Rescue District in a press release Friday, Feb. 25, announced the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office no longer dispatches the district to medical calls.
Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack informed Boardman Fire Rescue District Chief Hughes on Feb. 22 about the change, according to the press release, due to a complaint from Donna Sherma, the emergency medical services coordinator of the Morrow County Health District had with the way fire district’s personnel provided medical treatment to a patient.
However, according to the press release, neither Matlack nor Sherman have been willing to provide sufficient details for the fire district to investigate this complaint.
Boardman Fire Rescue District reported that since March 16, 2020, it has responded to 630 fire calls and an additional 814 EMS calls.
The fire district requires all full-time firefighters to be state licensed emergency medical technicians or higher and provides 24/7 service from the Boardman fire station, according to the press release, with assistance from volunteer firefighters/emergency medical technicians.
“The Boardman Fire Rescue District has set and maintained a minimum response time of 90 seconds or less for staff to be en route to emergency calls, from the Boardman station,” the release stated. “This allows the fire district to provide the highest level of care and assistance to the community in times of emergency or crisis.”
Neither the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office nor the Morrow County Health District manage the fire district. Instead, an elected board of directors oversees the district.
“The Boardman Fire Rescue District is diligently trying to work out the issues at hand in order to continue to provide the best emergency medical care when seconds matter,” according to the press release. “Public safety and patient care is our highest priority.”
