HEPPNER — Jeremy Michael Carroll of Boardman now faces drug crime charges in federal court.
Members of the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team in late August arrested Carroll, 38, after searching his home about a month earlier and seizing two firearms and more than 1 ounce each of heroin and methamphetamine. The arrest was the result of a yearlong investigation, according to BENT, which referred charges to the Morrow County and Umatilla County district attorney offices, as well as the United States Attorney’s Office for Oregon due to Carroll’s prior criminal history, firearms and explosives convictions and federal probationary status.
Federal prosecutors on Oct. 18 indicted Carroll with felon in possession of firearms and possession and intent to deliver meth. Morrow County Circuit Judge Dan Hill on Oct. 23 granted District Attorney Justin Nelson’s request to dismiss the case because of the federal charges. Court records show the United States Attorney's Office charged Carroll the following day.
Carroll remains in the Multnomah County Jail, Portland, under a federal detention order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.