Morrow County commissioners fire county administrator
Buy Now

Morrow County Board of Commissioners listen June 28, 2022, as Darrell Green, center in the lavender shirt, gives a statement to the board about the call for his termination as county administrator. The board voted 2-1 to immediately fire Green, who on Aug. 26 filed a lawsuit against the county for the termination.

 Phil Wright/East Oregonian, File

HEPPNER — Morrow County is facing a lawsuit from its former county administrator.

Darrell Green seeks $25,000 plus reinstatement as county administrator or $750,000, including $500,000 in noneconomic damages, claiming the county wrongfully terminated his employment and violated Oregon public meetings law in the course of the termination.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.