PORTLAND — A Morrow County man with a decades-long criminal history, who was on probation following his recent release from federal prison, was ordered to return to prison Tuesday, Dec. 15, for illegally possessing a firearm and distributing methamphetamine, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Jeremy Michael Carroll, 39, of Boardman, was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison and four years of supervised release. Carroll previously pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.
“Methamphetamine abuse and addiction continues to plague rural communities throughout Oregon and across the country,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. attorney for the District of Oregon. “I applaud the Blue Mountain Enforcement Narcotics Team and its member agencies for their steadfast work to protect communities in Eastern Oregon from the deadly scourge of illegal drug trafficking. Their hard work saves lives and prevents violent crime.”
According to court documents, in July 2019, BENT detectives were investigating Carroll, a known drug trafficker in Morrow County. During the investigation, officers conducted two separate controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Carroll. Officers obtained and conducted a search warrant on Carroll’s Boardman residence. Inside the residence, officers located a .243 caliber rifle, a .22 caliber revolver, assorted ammunition, 35 grams of methamphetamine, 3 grams of heroin, scales, drug packaging and drug ledgers.
In August 2019, investigators learned that Carroll was staying at a hotel in Hermiston. Officers surveilled the hotel, located Carroll and arrested him. A search of Carroll’s hotel room returned a second .22 caliber pistol, a box of .22 caliber long rifle ammunition, a loaded .22 caliber long rifle magazine, brass knuckles, laser sights, scope mounts and glass smoking pipes, among other items.
Carroll’s criminal history spans two decades with prior convictions for criminal mischief, carrying a concealed weapon, theft, strangulation, resisting arrest, attempted burglary, driving under the influence of intoxicants, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a destructive device.
This case was investigated by BENT with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
BENT is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force comprised of detectives from the Pendleton Police Department, Hermiston Police Department, Boardman Police Department, Oregon State Police, Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Milton-Freewater Police Department and Umatilla Tribal Police Department.
