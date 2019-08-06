SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that Morrow County Justice of the Peace Ann Spicer was retiring and solicited applications for her replacement.
Spicer gave the governor more than four months notice by setting her retirement date on Dec. 31.
A former Heppner city attorney and chairwoman of the Oregon Trail Library District, Spicer won an election for the judgeship in 2010 and has served since then.
The Justice of the Peace position presides over the Morrow County Justice Court, which operates out of Heppner and Irrigon and handles cases involving traffic violations, game, landlord and tenant disputes, small claims, misdemeanors, and other violations, according to the Morrow County website.
According to a press release, Brown is encouraging applicants from a diverse array of backgrounds and experiences, and will make her appointment based on merit.
According to state law, a justice of the peace must either reside or primarily do business in Morrow County for at least three years to be eligible for the position.
The person must also be a member of the Oregon State Bar and complete a course on courts of special jurisdictions.
Applications must be submitted by Aug. 28.
