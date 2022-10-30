A red Buick remains where it crashed Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, 2022, after a high-speed police chase near milepost 157 on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 in Morrow County. Law enforcement arrested suspect Juan Colin, 32, of Portland, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, felony fleeing and more.
MORROW COUNTY — A high-speed car chase Saturday, Oct. 29, along Interstate 84 in Morrow County ended with a police dog tracking down the suspect after crashed his vehicle.
The Gilliam County Sheriff's Office reported law enforcement arrested Juan Colin, 32, of Portland, for driving under the influence of intoxicants, felony fleeing and more.
The pursuit began at approximately 3:33 p.m. on I-84 eastbound near milepost 149, just west of Gilliam County's border with Morrow County, when a deputy attempted to stop a red Buick for traveling 102 mph.
"The vehicle eluded our deputy and a pursuit was initiated," the Gilliam County Sheriff's Office reported.
The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 130 mph before the Buick crashed into the cable barrier at milepost 157 in Morrow County, but the driver took off on foot, according to the sheriff's office. The Gilliam County deputy pulled up a few seconds after the crash and held the passenger at gunpoint. An off-duty U.S. Forest Service police officer assisted the deputy with taking the passenger into custody.
The deputy continued to watch the driver, the sheriff's office reported, who was trying to run as fast as he could toward the Columbia River.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Oregon State Police, the Morrow County Sheriff's Office and another Gilliam County sheriff's deputy. Morrow County's K9 unit, Telly, also responded and tracked law enforcement to the driver, who surrendered without incident.
Gilliam County Sheriff's Office reported Colin went to a local hospital first before deputies booked him into the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities, The Dalles. In addition to DUII and felony fleeing, law enforcement arrested Colin for reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person and felony driving while suspended/revoked.
Law enforcement also is filing additional charges with the Morrow County District Attorney's Office.
