HEPPNER — A Morrow County man was arrested last week for allegedly stabbing another man in the arm.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Mason True, 39, on Thursday, March 5 for two felony charges stemming from the incident, including one count of second-degree assault and one count of unlawful attempted use of a weapon.
According to Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack, True was accompanying a woman to pick up her car from her ex-boyfriend’s house. At some point, True and the ex-boyfriend began arguing and True allegedly stabbed the victim in his left arm.
Matlack said the victim was fortunate that the wound wasn’t serious and said the man declined treatment after the incident.
As a measure 11 crime, second-degree assault can carry a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and 10 months in prison.
True is currently being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on $50,000 bail.
