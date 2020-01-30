HEPPNER — A man accused of sexually assaulting a minor in Morrow County in 2011 is now lodged in Umatilla County Jail and was arraigned via video conference in Heppner on Thursday.
Daniel Lucatero, 27, is facing 19 felony charges, including four counts of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, and 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents show a Morrow County grand jury secretly indicted Lucatero and the district attorney’s office issued an arrest warrant on Jan. 22, 2019. Police in Bakersfield, California, arrested Lucatero on March 13, 2019. He was held at the Kern County Jail until being transported to the Stanislaus County Jail in California after the new year.
The Morrow County District Attorney’s Office extradited Lucatero this week and he was transported to the Umatilla County Jail on Wednesday, where he is now lodged on $500,000 bail.
According to the previously sealed indictment of Lucatero, he is accused of committing all 19 felonies in 2011 between May 1 and July 1 against one female victim who was under the age of 14 at the time.
Judge Eva Temple is presiding over the case. Lucatero’s next court date will be Feb. 13 for a pretrial hearing.
