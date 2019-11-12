MORROW COUNTY — Longtime Morrow County Planning Director Carla McLane has resigned.
McLane worked for the county’s planning department for about 18 years before unexpectedly turning in her resignation at the beginning of the month.
County Administrator Darrell Green said the county had already been planning on creating a new community development director position that would take on some of the duties previously handled by McLane, such as economic development, transportation planning and the Morrow County Fair.
He said the added position will allow for more time to be dedicated to those functions.
“I think these will be positive changes in the county, to have more resources to do those things,” he said.
The position, being advertised on the county’s website now, states that it could include a wide range of duties from grant writing to code enforcement. The salary is listed at $6,861 to $9,654 a month with “excellent” benefits.
Green said the county will fill McLane’s planning duties with a job title, such as senior planner or planning manager.
