MORROW COUNTY — Morrow County is planning to ramp up on code enforcement in coming years, but planners and law enforcement aren’t sure exactly how yet.
County commissioners approved the creation of a Code Enforcement Task Force in June, and since then, the group — comprised of members of the planning department, health and environmental agencies as well as the sheriff’s office — has met three times to smooth out the details.
“We’re trying to create a fast way of contacting everyone who may play a part during a particular (code enforcement) issue,” said Morrow County Sheriff Kenneth Matlack.
He said this will likely mean the implementation of a phone tree-type system to connect different agencies — from local health departments to the Department of Environmental Quality — in order to assure that code violations, such as overgrown weeds and abandoned vehicles, are addressed efficiently.
“We want to have a program that is applied consistently. Our core objective is livability,” said Carla McLane, director of the county’s planning department.
Matlack said the county has seen a rise in code violations relating to people living in fifth wheels and recreational vehicles. In Morrow County, living in an RV outside of a designated park is not allowed except under special circumstances with county approval.
According to last week’s meeting agenda, the task force is also interested in determining who should be accountable for violations — landowners or renters — and addressing issues of animal density.
Currently, code enforcement is handled through the sheriff’s office in Morrow County. One sheriff’s deputy devotes around 20 hours to the cause each week, while cities within the county put extra monetary resources into more code enforcement.
“The big catalyst for the task force was that our system is more complaint-driven,” Matlack said.“We’d have a complaint, we’d go out and the violator would feel picked on because the neighbor across the street was doing the same thing. That’s not the way that we should do things.”
Instead, Matlack and others on the task force envision a proactive style of code enforcement, fueled by the installation of a full-time equivalent code enforcement employee who patrols the county.
At last week’s meeting, the group discussed the merits of housing that potential employee in the planning department or within the sheriff’s office, where code enforcement is currently being handled.
Many voted in favor of a civilian employee with planning — modeled after the code enforcement officer position in Pasco, Washington — while Matlack cast a vote in favor of keeping the position in law enforcement.
The task force discussed the financial realities of housing another full-time employee with the sheriff’s office, a move they stated would cost $92,500 yearly. Having a non-police code enforcement employee would cost an estimated $88,000 each year.
According to Matlack, some people on the task force would prefer a plain-clothed code enforcement officer, who might come off as less intimidating to people. But in his eyes, having the position housed with the sheriff’s office would be like hitting two birds with one stone.
“The other side of that claim is that when people are in uniform, they tend to be on better behavior,” he said.
Matlack sees it as an opportunity to tackle other crimes. If the code-enforcement officer had police powers, they could follow up on instances of potential drug use or theft while simultaneously cracking down on the code violations.
The task force is aiming to make a decision about the placement of the full-time employee and seek approval from county commissioners before the implementation of the 2020-21 fiscal budget.
“We brought all those folks around the table, and talked about the purpose of code enforcement,” McLane said. “More questions need to be fleshed out over time.”
