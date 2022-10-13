HEPPNER — Petitions to recall a pair of Morrow County commissioners have made their way to the desk of the Morrow County clerk. The petitions now await the certification of signatures, before recalls are put before voters.
The petitions are to recall Commissioner Jim Doherty and Commissioner Melissa Lindsay.
"This is not a little matter," Doherty said, adding he thinks such efforts should be reserved for "the worst of the worst" and should not be done lightly for political reasons.
According to Bobbi Childers, Morrow County clerk, 564 valid signatures are needed for each petition. Each petition has more than the needed number of signatures, but they require verification before certification.
If the petitions are certified, the commissioners will have five days to submit a statement of justification.
"At that point they can resign effective immediately or do the statement of justification and go on to an election," Childers stated. "If it goes to the vote of the people, and succeeds, once certified they would be out. If not, they will continue on."
The petition against Doherty
Annetta Spicer of Heppner submitted the petition against Doherty. It received 726 signatures.
"Commissioner Doherty's decisions are not in the best interest of Morrow County citizens," the petition states.
It alleges Doherty is "not open and transparent in his actions as commissioner, making decisions in secret and outside of public purview and without the inclusion of the third county commissioner."
In addition to Doherty and Lindsay, Don Russell serves on the board of commissioners.
The petition against Doherty states, too, that "commission meetings are not held in accordance with public open meeting law requirements."
"Doherty does not cooperate with other public and private agencies to the detriment of Morrow County citizens," it states. "His decisions regarding Morrow County employees has demoralized county employees and has been detrimental to a functional county government. Decisions are not made in the best interest of county taxpayers in fiscal detriment to the county."
Doherty said he thinks powerful interests are behind the effort to recall him. He stated he has worked on issues, such as pollution, that some people would not like discussed.
If he is recalled, he said, the people of Morrow County stand to lose a lot — a champion who serves them.
He added he thinks a portion of the people against him are upset over the firing of Darrell Green, the county administrator, and he considers their feelings a "knee-jerk reaction." Doherty expressed his confidence in removing the administrator; he stands behind it.
"There is nothing in this petition that holds water," he said.
The petition against Lindsay
Corol Mitchell of Heppner filed the petition against Lindsay.
"As commissioner, your primary duty is to work for and with the people who elected you into office. Commissioner Lindsay has violated that trust in many ways," the petition begins.
It accuses Lindsay of "intimidating county employees, resulting in either their firing or leaving their jobs under duress."
"Commissioner Lindsay has repeatedly exhibited unprofessional behavior in her role as a public official," it states. "Commissioner Lindsay's actions have created county wide disapproval with other government and charitable organizations, refusing to listen to them."
The petition notes Lindsay lost in the last election for the board, but it points out that she will serve until January 2023.
"The action of the firing of the Morrow County administrator, with no transparency, refusing to let the public speak, or answer the administrator's questions about why he was sitting there, made it clear that in the remaining time of her tenure, this behavior would continue and could cause added financial burdens to our county," the petition states.
It ends, stating to "prevent irreversible damage, an immediate recall is the only answer."
The petition received 686 total signatures.
