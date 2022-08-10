BOARDMAN — Terry Tallman, beloved former Morrow County judge and once mayor of Boardman, died July 30 at his home in Boardman. He was 76 years old.
“His legacy is exemplary involvement in the county,” Morrow County Sheriff Ken Matlack, said. “(He cared) about people, and was just one of those people that is very valuable.”
Tallman was born March 31, 1946, in Nyssa but grew up on his family farm in Adrian, where he would work until he joined the Navy in 1969. While in the Navy, he served aboard the USS Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War as an aircraft maintainer and as a technician up-keeping the ship’s ultrasound systems. During his time as a member of the ship’s company, the Kitty Hawk was awarded the Navy Unit Meritorious Commendation for exceptional meritorious service, adding to the ship’s many accolades.
He would meet his wife of 48 years, Cheryl, through the Navy. They married in 1974.
Upon his return to Oregon after the conclusion of his service in 1974, Tallman attended Oregon State University and the University of Oregon before returning to his family farm in Adrian with his wife. They soon found themselves in Boardman, where Tallman would begin a lifelong career in community service. There he ran for and won his seat as mayor and served five years.
“He was so adept at being even-handed and seeing the best picture,” recalled Burke O’Brien, former public works director of Morrow County, where Tallman later served as county judge. “I never saw another person that was able to deal with politics like he could. He was above it.”
Tallman became Morrow County judge in 1999, a position he would occupy for 18 years, becoming the longest serving Morrow County judge in history.
“Terry was always so supportive of the community,” O’Brien said. “He could see out into the future where other people couldn’t. Terry was the best county judge they ever had.”
Tallman’s dedication to community service saw him working with all manners of people across his community, winning the hearts of Morrow County and its populace through his diligence and devotion.
“He was very concerned about people, and knew lots of people,” Matlack recalled.
Together with his wife, Tallman built a great reputation for being a helper who would seek to assist others in all matters of life. Matlack recalled one of his favorite memories of Tallman, whose wife was a nurse.
“My father-in-law was sick, he had to have surgery,” Matlack said. “We were trying to determine how I could help him, so I called Terry.”
Tallman then directed Matlack to his wife, Cheryl.
“Lo and behold, she was very, very good, she got together with me and taught me how to give him injections so I could give him some shots and help,” Matlack said.
When Tallman retired from his position as Morrow County judge, he focused on spending time with his family, enjoying his passions for fishing and taking road trips to visit friends. He would also return to his beloved pastime of growing and tending to flowers, fruits and vegetables.
In 2019, Tallman and his wife would open a coffee shop, The Farmer’s Cup, on the family farm in Boardman. Through The Farmer’s Cup, Tallman continued his love of interacting with the community by creating a place for the community to meet, converse and enjoy fresh produce as well as his beloved gardens where that produce was grown.
A funeral service for Tallman was on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Boardman Community Church, followed by a burial at the Riverview Cemetery in Boardman.
