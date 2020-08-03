MORROW COUNTY — Elementary schools in Boardman and Irrigon have hired new principals for the coming school year.
Jill Ledbetter has been chosen as the next principal of Sam Boardman Elementary School in Boardman. According to a news release from Morrow County School District, she has served as head teacher at the school for the past four years, with 23 years of experience in education overall.
Stephanie Ewing will serve as principal of A.C. Houghton Elementary School in Irrigon. According to the school district, she has 20 years of education experience, including previous administrative experience as a principal and special services director in Dayton, Washington.
Erin Stocker, executive director of human resources for Morrow County School District, said in a statement that the district's selection committee was impressed by both women. She said Ledbetter has proven herself adept at adapting education to the diverse needs of Sam Boardman's student population, and that Ewing has a strong knowledge of school improvement and data-driven, decision-making when serving students, particularly those with behavioral challenges.
