Boardman Police officer Corey Rose, left, and Lt. Loren Dieter engage with a hostage taker during a shooter drill on April 13, 2018, at Riverside High School in Boardman. The school on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, went into a lockout for a few hours while police investigated a threat that turned out to be nothing more than a student who talked about a video game.
BOARDMAN — Boardman schools went on a “modified lockout” Wednesday, Dec. 8, for several hours as police investigated a potential threat to students.
Morrow County School District Superintendent Dirk Dirksen said a student at Riverside Junior/Senior High School was talking about an “active shooting computer game” at school with other students. His conversation was overheard and started circulating around the school. By the time another student reported the conversation to a staff member the evening of Dec. 8, the student talking about the video game had turned into a potential active shooter himself.
The district contacted the Boardman Police Department and began a series of precautions the following day, including a “modified lockout," Dirksen said. The suspected student was kept home while police investigated the incident, and all Boardman schools, including Sam Boardman Elementary School and Windy River Elementary School, held their student breaks indoors.
Ultimately, the lockout was short-lived. By 10 a.m., the district announced the police had concluded their investigation, determined the threat was unfounded and schools returned to normal operations.
