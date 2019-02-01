Oregon State Police cited a Morrow County Sheriff's deputy for failure to drive in a lane, after rolling his cruiser in a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.
Lance Bose, 25, was on duty and traveling northbound on Bombing Range Road near milepost 13, when his car left the roadway, crossed over the southbound lane and hit a power pole. The vehicle rolled and landed on its top, and Bose was able to get himself out of the vehicle. He was treated at Good Shepherd Medical Center for minor injuries.
Oregon State Police Sgt. Seth Cooney said on Wednesday that it was unclear what caused Bose to drift, but because of the way the car traveled it's possible that he fell asleep at the wheel.
