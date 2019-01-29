A Morrow County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Tuesday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office declined to release the name or the condition of the deputy, nor the reason for the crash, and directed further requests for information to Oregon State Police. OSP did not respond by deadline.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office sent out a press release saying that around 1:46 p.m., the deputy was traveling north on Bombing Range Road near milepost 13 when the car left the roadway and hit a power pole. The vehicle rolled and landed on its top.
The deputy was taken by ambulance to Good Shepherd Medical Center. Sheriff Ken Matlack requested that Oregon State Police conduct a traffic crash investigation.
