The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people Sunday stemming from an arrest two weeks earlier.
The sheriff’s office on March 9 received a report of a burglary and theft at a Heppner home, according to the news release from the sheriff’s office. Sgt. Todd Siex responded to that call, which led to the arrest of Jaden Wayne Orr, 23, of Heppner, for felony fleeing and methamphetamine possession along with first-degree burglary and theft.
District Attorney Justin Nelson said Siex tracked Orr to an apartment in Heppner and saw him take off in a vehicle. Siex gave chase, and during the brief pursuit watched items fly out of the fleeing car. Those items matched evidence of the theft, Nelson said, and prompted the sheriff’s office to seek a search warrant for the vehicle.
That search revealed more goods in the car and led to the sheriff’s office to seek a warrant to search the residence at 245 E. Main St., Heppner. The sheriff’s office reported conducting that search Sunday and recovering “a large amount of stolen property” as well as making the following arrests:
Austin Gene Harris, 24, of Heppner, for misdemeanors of methamphetamine possession and carrying a concealed weapon;
Pete Edmund Haney, 65, for misdemeanor methamphetamine possession and felony theft by receiving;
Jennifer Marie Whalen, 31, of Heppner, for second-degree child neglect, a misdemeanor, and first-degree burglary and theft, both felonies;
and Adrian Julius Haney, 31, of Heppner, for second-degree child neglect and first-degree theft.
Nelson said the evidence points to the single burglary of a residence new occupants were fixing up before moving in. He said his office is moving forward with prosecutions.
The five suspects remain in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
