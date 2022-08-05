IRRIGON — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies the night of Thursday, Aug. 4, caught a Washington homicide and kidnapping suspect.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Washington reported its deputies the evening of Aug. 4 received a third-party report of a missing female who may have been dead in the area of First Avenue in the hamlet of Mesa, Washington.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.