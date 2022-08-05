IRRIGON — Morrow County sheriff’s deputies the night of Thursday, Aug. 4, caught a Washington homicide and kidnapping suspect.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Washington reported its deputies the evening of Aug. 4 received a third-party report of a missing female who may have been dead in the area of First Avenue in the hamlet of Mesa, Washington.
Deputies found the body near a residence and discovered two children younger than 12 were missing from the home and likely in danger.
“Deputies quickly suspected foul play and detectives were activated,” according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
That night at about 11:30 p.m. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies near Irrigon located a vehicle related to the homicide and kidnapping investigation in Mesa. Inside the vehicle, deputies discovered a suspect and the two missing children, who were unharmed.
Deputies took the female suspect into custody, Franklin County also reported, and she will make an initial court appearance in Oregon.
The sheriff’s office handed over the two children to the Oregon Department of Human Services until authorities can locate their relatives. The Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team will be assisting detectives with processing the crime scene in Mesa, and Oregon State Police is assisting with the vehicle in Irrigon.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office also asked anyone with information related to this case to contact detectives at 509-405-5131 or 509-792-2448.
