HEPPNER — Multiple 911 calls to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center on Friday ended with the department rescuing a stranded motorist, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.
The incident started shortly before 2 a.m. with the communications center receiving multiple 911 calls from a cellphone bouncing off the cell tower on Black Mountain. Due to poor cell reception the calls kept getting dropped. After multiple hangups, communications staff were finally able to obtain that the caller was stuck in the snow about 1 mile up Shaw Grade Road from Willow Creek Road, southeast of Heppner in the Blue Mountains.
Deputy Dalton Garcia, Sgt. Brian Snyder and Sgt. Nathen Braun responded to the area of Shaw Grade and Willow Creek roads and deployed two snowmobiles and a tracked side-by-side vehicle.
Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Heppner residents Adam Harville and Heather Phillips, along with one dog, were located. They were evacuated riding in the cab of the side-by-side vehicle and were back in Heppner by 5:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
