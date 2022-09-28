PPD Cpl Cass Clark and Bali.png

Pendleton police Cpl. Cass Clark and K9 Bali participate in a training Sept. 9-11 in Morrow County.

 Morrow County Sheriff’s Office/Contributed Photo

MORROW COUNTY — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office for three days in September hosted a police K9 and decoy training seminar.

According to a press release, KnightWatch K9 brought Mark A. Hilger, a prominent police K9 instructor from Nord Rhein Westphalen, Germany, to instruct local area police dogs Sept. 9-11. Personnel from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Pendleton police, Union County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took part.

