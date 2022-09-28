MORROW COUNTY — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office for three days in September hosted a police K9 and decoy training seminar.
According to a press release, KnightWatch K9 brought Mark A. Hilger, a prominent police K9 instructor from Nord Rhein Westphalen, Germany, to instruct local area police dogs Sept. 9-11. Personnel from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Pendleton police, Union County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service took part.
The training took place in the old Irrigon Multicultural Arts Center, the Port of Morrow maintenance yard and a small farm property.
The training focused on developing handler and decoy skills as well as numerous challenging scenarios and exercises to advance the skills and abilities of each of the K9s present. Morrow County sheriff’s deputies Zachary Killgore and Collin Brill and Union County sheriff’s deputy Nicholas Vora participated in the training as decoys for the dogs and their handlers.
“This intensive and quality training will allow our area K9s to hone skills and better serve our citizens,” according to the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. “These specialized teams of officers/deputies and their dogs work in a wide variety of high-risk environments where skills refined in training like that recently delivered are critical to safe and successful outcomes for all involved.”
