BOARDMAN — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office has reported a shooting Wednesday, March 9, on Olson Road in the Boardman area left a 58-year-old man dead.
The sheriff’s office also identified a person of interest in the killing.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 6:31 p.m. March 9 received a 911 call from a woman in the Boardman area, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office, reporting a family altercation and that she heard a gunshot.
Law enforcement personnel from Morrow County Sheriff’s Office and the Boardman Police Department immediately responded, along with the Morrow County District Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s office also sent an “Attempt to Locate” bulletin to law enforcement statewide, advising of the situation and a suspect.
The sheriff’s office reported it is looking for Caleb Marion Beehler, 39, of Boardman, as a person of interest. Beehler is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He left the scene in the family’s red Chevrolet Cavalier with Oregon license plate 058BLH.
“Caleb Beehler is considered armed and dangerous,” according to the sheriff’s office. “If you see this subject, or the vehicle, do not approach or contact him in any way, call 911 immediately.”
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office also asked anyone with information on the location of Beehler or information that might be pertinent to this case to call 541-676-5317.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Carter and Det. Matt Crowell are leading the investigation, according to the press release, and will possibly have further information to release at a later date.
