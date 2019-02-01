IRRIGON — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Friday afternoon to alert residents of the Irrigon area that someone was offering to give free or reduced-price tattoos to high school students.
A representative for the sheriff's office said the school resource officer reported the person, but said they didn't have a name or age, or why they were offering tattoos.
The post warned that the tattoos were not being done in a licensed or sanitary environment, and advised students not to accept the offer.
