HEPPNER — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in a shooting investigation, according to a press release.
The Morrow County Commutations Center received reports of a shot fired in Heppner shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
When Morrow County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on scene, they found a 42-year-old female with a serious injury. She was transported to an out-of-area hospital by Life-Flight.
“This investigation is ongoing and in the very early stages,” the press release said. “Witnesses or others with information pertaining to this incident are being sought. More information will be released as it becomes available.”
Police believe this is an isolated incident and do not believe there is current threat to the public, the press release said.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office at 541-676-5317 or the Morrow County District Attorney’s Office at 541-676-5626.
