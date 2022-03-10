BOARDMAN — The suspect in the deadly shooting Wednesday, March 9, in northern Morrow County is behind bars.
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office announced Caleb Marion Beehler, 39, of Boardman, was taken into custody Thursday evening, March 10, without incident and booked into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
The jail gives the booking date and time as March 10, 9:35 p.m.
"We would like to thank the good citizens of Morrow and Umatilla counties for their concern and information," according to the post on the sheriff's office Facebook page. "MCSO would also like to extend our thanks to Hermiston Police Department and Umatilla County Sheriff's Office for their assistance."
The post did not provide details of Beehler's arrest.
The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 6:31 p.m. March 9 received a 911 call from a woman in the Boardman area, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office, reporting a family altercation and that she heard a gunshot.
Law enforcement personnel from the sheriff’s office and the Boardman Police Department immediately responded, along with the Morrow County District Attorney’s Office. The sheriff’s office reported a 58-year-old man died from the shooting.
The sheriff’s office reported it was looking for Beehler, who left the scene in the family’s red Chevrolet Cavalier and was "considered armed and dangerous."
State court records show Beehler has numerous convictions in Umatilla County starting in 2009 for traffic and hunting violations, and has an ongoing hit-and-run case in Morrow County Circuit Court that began in October 2021.
