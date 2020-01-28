HEPPNER — With more than a month left before the May 2020 Primary Election filing deadline, a looming decision from the Morrow County Budget Committee has sparked change in the race for county treasurer.
The committee started discussing compensation change options for the treasurer position last month. Commissioner Melissa Lindsay said a decision will likely be made for the 2020-21 financial year at a public meeting Wednesday.
“We really want to get it dealt with before the election cycle finishes,” Lindsay said. “It really just comes down to the resources and statutes.”
Gayle Gutierrez has held the elected position since 1997 and currently receives $127,152 each year in salary and benefits — $77,063.47 of which is yearly salary. Except for her first election, she said she’s run unopposed each cycle.
The proposed options for compensation are to keep it the same, or lower it by three different 25% intervals to as low as a $19,265.87 yearly salary — $50,524 including benefits.
The discussion prompted Amanda Rea, who grew up in Ione and currently works as an appraiser for Umatilla County, to drop out of the race for the position.
“I know changing elected officials can be a good thing, so I felt this year could be a great year to make a change and give Morrow County residents something different,” Rea told the East Oregonian in a statement.
She announced her withdrawal from the race on Jan. 14. In a Facebook post, Rea told her supporters she’d return their campaign donations.
“Although I’d love to serve the residents of Morrow County, I couldn’t chance working only part time, so I decided to focus on my current job,” her post said.
Gutierrez said after the budget committee meeting makes a decision on the move Wednesday, she’ll announce whether she intends to stay in the race or not. She is the only person currently filed to run for the four-year term.
“I’m a one-person office,” she said. “And I believe this is a full-time job.”
Gutierrez said whoever takes the helm in 2021 will need to be a very motivated person and that tens of millions of dollars come through her office each year.
“You have work you need to do regardless of how many hours you work,” she said.
Morrow County has a defined benefit retirement system, and monthly pensions for retirees are determined by calculating the average monthly earnings of a worker’s three highest paid consecutive years within the final decade of their career.
Gutierrez said a decision to lower the treasurer’s compensation may not impact her retirement if she were elected. Commissioner Don Russell said it could.
“It’s something I don’t take lightly,” he said.
Russell added that Rea’s explanation to him for dropping out of the race didn’t “make a lot of sense.”
“Right now we haven’t made any changes in the position, this is the time to analyze. If we’re going to make a change, we want to make the change before the filing deadline,” he said.
Lindsay said she was disappointed Rea dropped out of the race before a decision was made. She added that the commissioners and the budget committee are aware a salary change, if any, could impact the candidate pool for the treasurer’s position.
“I think that’s an obvious concern. We want to make sure we have some people who want to run,” she said.
Lindsay and Russell both said that reconsideration of elected official salaries are not uncommon. Typically, the recommendation originates from the county compensation committee but in the instance of the treasurer position, the committee will review the decision retroactively.
Before Glen Diehl was appointed to replace Ann Spicer as Justice of the Peace, the budget committee convened and chose to lower the pay for the justice position.
Russell said the budget committee previously elevated Spicer’s salary during her time on the job because of her extra qualification — an attorney’s license.
According to documents from a December budget committee meeting, Diehl is currently paid $74,820 in yearly salary, not including benefits, compared with Spicer’s annual salary of $77,249.90.
“I wouldn’t say it’s anything out of the ordinary,” Russell said of the budget committee’s current salary deliberations. “All 36 counties do things a little differently.”
Nearby Baker County, with 16,820 people — closest to Morrow County’s 12,680 according to recent Portland State University population estimates —lists the treasurer salary as $72,216 this year. During the budget meeting Wednesday, committee members will likely take a look at the salary surveys of other counties.
The Heppner Gazette Times noted that the proposal to change the treasurer’s compensation follows a disagreement that occurred between Gutierrez and the commissioners nearly three years ago.
Gutierrez said that in 2017, the board of commissioners requested that commissioners, the finance director and the county administrator gain informational access to county bank accounts. It was the first time in her treasurer career that the commissioners made such a request, she said.
“I’ve told them over and over again that if they want to see the information, to come over to my office and I’d be happy to show them everything,” she said. “It’s public information. It didn’t start us off on the right foot.”
Gutierrez said she resisted the move at the time. Currently, the county administrator has authorization to access the accounts. She said that authorization for the commissioners was denied.
“It was just about transparency and making sure that best practices were in place. It was just a conversation with how to get there so everyone is comfortable,” Lindsay said. “Transparency has been my No. 1 since day one.”
