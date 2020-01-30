HEPPNER — In the aftermath of a contentious budget meeting Wednesday, Morrow County Treasurer Gayle Gutierrez withdrew her candidacy for the upcoming election.
The budget committee convened to discuss reducing the treasurer position’s compensation by up to 75% for the upcoming financial year following elections. But Commissioner Jim Doherty successfully motioned to make no changes at the meeting. Gutierrez announced her intention to withdraw shortly after.
“I assumed they would make a decision,” Gutierrez said. “My relationship with the board of commissioners hasn’t been a good relationship. It’s not worth my mental and physical health.”
Last month, the budget committee convened to adjust compensation for the justice of the peace position following Ann Spicer’s retirement. Doherty expressed fear that the move set an unorthodox precedent for deciding on county-elect salaries.
“I understand the emotions of the moment,” Doherty said. “I hope (Gutierrez) reconsiders.”
Now, the compensation committee will convene next month to review salaries of all elected county officials, per Oregon law. They will make a recommendation to the board of commissioners and the fate of the treasurer’s compensation will be approved in April, with the rest of the budget by the budget committee.
“We put faith back in the compensation committee,” Doherty said. “Ultimately, we got back on the track people are comfortable with.”
But confusion over the roles of the compensation and budget committees dominated a portion of Wednesday’s meeting.
“If I was sitting in that chair, I’d have no reason to dive into that deep of a decision,” Commissioner Melissa Lindsay said.
Lindsay, who voted “nay” on tabling the decision, added that examining how the duties of treasurer align with the current salary, and how that salary compares to that of similar counties, was a duty better fit for the budget committee.
Per statute, she said, adjusting compensation directly through the budget committee — which consists of the commissioners and three community members — was an appropriate avenue.
Linda LaRue, a member of the budget committee, pressed the commissioners to explain why compensation for the treasurer's position was being discussed outside of the usual timeline, and why the discussion was being rushed during a single meeting before the filing deadline.
“There’s never a good time,” she said. “But this came blindsided, and I want to do the right thing for our county.”
The commissioners said they believed Gutierrez was planning to retire, and they planned to reevaluate compensation for the position before the next election.
“If you run, you should know what you’re running for,” Lindsay said.
Gutierrez admitted she did consider retiring from the position early last year, but never expressed that to the commissioners.
She later requested retirement information from the finance office, but ultimately chose to file for election in September. It wasn’t until a few months later she saw the position’s compensation on the committee’s itinerary.
She then asked the commissioners to make a decision on compensation before the filing deadline for candidates.
There are currently no candidates filed for the treasurer position. If no one files by the March deadline, the treasurer will be elected by write-in votes.
Gutierrez and Morrow County Clerk Bobbi Childers, who spoke at the meeting Wednesday, seem to believe the compensation conversation raises greater questions for the county commissioners.
“You need to step back and take a look at what you’re doing,” Childers told the commissioners Wednesday. “Are you policymakers or administrators?”
