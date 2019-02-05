BOARDMAN — A California man was arrested at a Boardman truck stop Saturday morning for stealing a vehicle, but ended up with multiple charges.
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Michael Scott Mount, 38, of Oakhurst, California, at the Love’s Travel Stop near Boardman. On Saturday morning a little after 9 a.m., Oregon State Police contacted the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office communications center and requested assistance on a stolen vehicle with California plates.
Mount was arrested on stolen vehicle charges, but upon further investigation, officers found that he possessed several forged credit cards, all the tools required to manufacture forged cards, and drugs.
Mount was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of a forged instrument, second-degree forgery, identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, and criminal possession of a forgery device.
His bail is set at $70,000. Oregon State Police and Boardman Police assisted in the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.