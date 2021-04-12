IRIGGON — Morrow County Veteran Services is partnering with Community Counseling Solutions to hold a free presentation about constructive ways to talk about mental health and suicide, according to a press release.
The 45-minute presentation will cover stigmas surrounding mental health and define and identify the causes and treatments for mental health conditions. It will also share guidelines about how to talk about mental health and suicide and how speak to survivors of suicide loss, the press release said.
“By subtly shifting the way we talk about mental illness and suicide,” the press release said, “we can help reduce the stigma around them, leading to normalized and candid conversations so those experiencing them can confidently ask for help without fear of judgement.”
The presentation will be held over Zoom on Tuesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Those interested in attending can call 541-922-6420 to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.