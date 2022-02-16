BOARDMAN — Schools in Boardman, Heppner and Irrigon need an upgrade, according to Dirk Dirksen, the superintendent of the Morrow County School District. And the district is due for a bond to pay for the improvements.
“The last bond was 21 years ago,” he said Monday, Feb. 14, at a meeting of the district's board of directors. “The buildings, as far as the upkeep and things like that, has been excellent, but we have a lot of older buildings. They are feeling their age.”
The board supported the proposal and voted to place a general obligation bond measure on the May 17 ballot.
A statement from the district stated the bond measure, if passed, would raise $138 million. This money would be supplemented with a matching $4 million grant from the Oregon School Capital Improvement Matching Program, for a total of $142 million.
The bond would mature in 20 years or less , according to the district, which estimated the bond rate at $2.67 per $1,000 of assessed property value, although the actual levy rate may differ. If the measure passes, a taxpayer who owns a house assessed at $200,000 would pay approximately $534 per year.
Dating back several decades, Dirksen said, the schools do not meet modern standards. The superintendent said security needs have changed. The current expectation is for offices to be placed at the entrance of a school, where administrators can keep an eye on people as they enter. A remodel of buildings would include relocating offices, he said.
Further renovations would create separate spaces for junior high and high school students. Junior high and high school students would have their own locker rooms and gymnasiums.
Other modernizing, which would be made possible through the bond, would update and fix electrical, HVAC and plumbing systems, he said.
“We have showers that don’t work, and we have bathrooms that need to be refreshed,” Dirksen said. Other shortcomings, which he pointed out, include limited electrical outlets. It is not uncommon, he said, for a classroom in his district to have only two electrical outlets. Some parts of some buildings do not have proper ventilation or heating, he said.
He said another focus would be adding classrooms to existing schools, especially out in Boardman, where he expects the greatest population growth. Adding new classrooms will keep the district from having to add modular buildings to their schools, he said.
There would be no new schools as a result of the bond, Dirksen said. The improvements made possible through this bond would revamp current buildings, doing all of the things mentioned, plus improving parking and making the buildings more accessible for disabled students.
The district has plans to distribute flyers, create an explanatory video and share information on the district website and social media.
Dirksen said he is excited about the possibilities for improving his schools, especially since he is retiring soon. This is his last school year.
“This is my 41st year, and my entire career has been in Morrow County,” he said.
He taught for 15 years and was an administrator at Riverside Jr./Sr. High School in Boardman before becoming the superintendent. He said, after years of work for the district, he would like to see his schools move forward in a positive way. This bond, he said, creates good things for future generations.
