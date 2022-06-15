MORROW COUNTY — Morrow County voters in November can decide if they want their county commissioners to hold meetings to discuss moving the Oregon-Idaho border.
Morrow County Clerk Bobbi Childers on June 8 certified the Greater Idaho movement submitted enough valid signatures to get its measure on the ballot. Childers said the group needed 230 signatures and her office in the end accepted 269.
Childers explained the measure would require county commissioners to meet three times per year to consider “how to promote the interests of Morrow County in any negotiations regarding relocations of state borders.”
The measure also packs civil penalties for anyone who prohibits, cancels or hinders the meetings, Chiders said, allowing any peace officer to issue a citation of $125.
Mike McCarter, leader of the movement, in a press release said the purpose of the ballot initiative is to use the election result to prove to state legislators that voters are in favor of the Greater Idaho movement. The movement is asking Oregon state legislators for hearings and for cosponsors for a resolution that would invite Idaho to begin talks with Oregon on moving the border.
Nine Eastern Oregon counties have voted for the movement’s ballot measures: two in November 2020, five in May 2021, one in a special election in November and Klamath County last month.
Voters in May in two southwestern Oregon counties voted down the measure by narrow margins. in response, according to the press release, the Greater Idaho movement revised its proposal so it no longer proposes to include southwestern Oregon into Idaho in Phase 1 of the proposal.
