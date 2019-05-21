Students in Morrow County will soon have the opportunity to work right in their own backyard through a new program, the Morrow County Student Internship Program. Several partners are involved in the program — Morrow County School District, Ione School District, the Port of Morrow, the InterMountain Education Service District and multiple community businesses.
The program is funded through the Morrow Education Foundation, which receives funds from CREZ 11.
The internships are open to high school seniors and juniors who qualify. Students will be employees of the IMESD and will be paid minimum wage. Students can receive high school credit for their work experience, but must maintain 90% attendance at school and at their place of work.
More than 25 businesses are on board to hire interns, including Bank of Eastern Oregon, City of Boardman, Columbia River Health, Port of Morrow, Morrow County Grain Growers, Blue Mountain Manufacturing, Boardman Foods and Lamb-Weston. Students will learn from medical providers, mechanics, analysts and IT professionals representing multiple trades as they navigate potential career pathways.
Students will start working this fall when school is back in session. Jobs are available for a semester or the entire school year. Students will work an average of 10 hours per week.
The students applied for the jobs in April and went through the interviewing process on May 14 and 15.
For more information about the program, please contact Kalie Davis, Workforce Training Program Manager at the Port of Morrow, at kalied@portofmorrow.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.